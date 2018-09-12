Erdogan axes management at SWF, puts himself in charge

The country's sovereign wealth fund was created two years ago to try and capitalize on $200B of state assets. However, strategic goals were never really laid out, and not a whole lot has gotten done.

By making himself chairman of the fund (and appointing associates to other management positions), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken control of another of the government's key financial institutions - following through on his summer pledge to do away with the old-guard establishment that had previously been running things.