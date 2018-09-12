Nostrum Labs hikes price of mature antibiotic 400%

In a move that would make Martin Shkreli proud, privately held Nostrum Laboratories has increased the price of antibiotic nitrofurantoin, on the market since 1953 to treat bladder infections, 400%. A bottle of the pills now costs $2,393, up from ~$475.

CEO Nirmal Mulye is not only unabashed with the aggressive hike, he is downright proud. In an interview with the Financial Times, he said that he had "a moral requirement" to make money and to "sell the drug for the highest price," adding "this is a capitalist economy and if you can't make money you can't stay in business."

He took action after competitor Casper Pharma raised the price of its nitrofurantoin product, branded as Furadantin, to $2,800.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., takes a dim view of the situation saying "there is no moral imperative to price gouge and take advantage of patients," adding "the FDA will continue to promote competition so speculators and those with no regard to public health consequences can't take advantage of patients who need medicine."

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX -0.6% ) marketed a liquid version of the drug but pulled it from the market on "tentative unavailable status."

