Some McDonald's workers plan one-day strike

McDonald’s (MCD +0.2% ) workers in ten different cities plan to stage a one-day strike next week to protest on-the-job sexual harassment at the restaurant chain.

Several women have field official complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over "pervasive" harassment at some McDonald's franchised restaurants.

The lunchtime protests are planned in Chicago, Durham, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, New Orleans, Orlando, San Francisco and St. Louis.

"We have policies, procedures and training in place that are specifically designed to prevent sexual harassment at our company and company-owned restaurants, and we firmly believe that our franchisees share this commitment," McDonald's tells AP in response to the protests.