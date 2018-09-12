Air Products to build liquid hydrogen plant at Texas facility

Air Products & Chemicals (APD -0.2% ) announces plans to build a new liquid hydrogen plant at its industrial gas facility in La Porte, Tex., that would produce ~30 tons per day of liquid hydrogen; a cost estimate is not provided.

APD says the plant would be connected to and draw hydrogen from its 600-mile Gulf Coast Pipeline, which runs from the Houston Ship Channel to New Orleans and supplies customers with more than 1.4B ft./day of hydrogen.

Once liquefied at La Porte, APD would deliver the liquid hydrogen in trailers to customers in industries such as electronics, chemical and petrochemical, metals, material handling, float glass, edible fats and oils, and utilities.

APD also has liquid hydrogen production plants operating in New Orleans; Sacramento, Calif.; Sarnia, Ontario; and Rotterdam in The Netherlands.