Semi stocks slide on Goldman downgrades

Semiconductors slide after Goldman Sachs downgraded Micron (MU -5.3% ) on concerns of a memory downturn. The firm also downgrades the semi equipment industry from Attractive to Neutral.

Other Goldman cuts: Western Digital’s (WDC +4.6% ) price target falls from $80 to $63, Seagate Technology (STX +0.9% ) from $44 to $39, and Lam Research (LRCX -2.7% ) from Buy to Neutral.

Other semi movers: KLA-Tencor (KLAC -2.7% ), ASML (ASML -4.3% ), Applied Materials (AMAT -2.3% ).

