Semi stocks slide on Goldman downgrades

Semiconductors slide after Goldman Sachs downgraded Micron (MU -5.3%) on concerns of a memory downturn. The firm also downgrades the semi equipment industry from Attractive to Neutral.
Other Goldman cuts: Western Digital’s (WDC +4.6%) price target falls from $80 to $63, Seagate Technology (STX +0.9%) from $44 to $39, and Lam Research (LRCX -2.7%) from Buy to Neutral.
Other semi movers: KLA-Tencor (KLAC -2.7%), ASML (ASML -4.3%), Applied Materials (AMAT -2.3%).
Previously: Micron -4.6% as Goldman steps to sidelines on memory concerns (Sept. 12)
