Nintendo launching paid online service Tuesday

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY +0.7% ) is set to launch its first paid online service next Tuesday.

Nintendo Switch Online will offer seven-day free trials to start, followed by a range of pricing plans ($3.99/month, $7.99 for three months and $19.99 for 12 months, along with a family plan at $34.99/year).

As with console competitors, the service will give members online play in compatible games and also include a selection of original Nintendo Entertainment System games (20 to start), data cloud backup and extra features for the Switch Online smartphone app.

More details will come with the Nintendo Direct event at 6 p.m. ET tomorrow.