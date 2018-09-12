Crude oil jumps on big drop in U.S. stockpiles, hurricane fears

Crude oil futures are rallying in response to a sharp decline in U.S. crude stockpiles and uncertainty tied to the energy impact from Hurricane Florence.

WTI crude +2.2% to $70.77/bbl, on track for the highest settlement since at least mid-July, and Brent +0.8% to $79.71/bbl after climbing above $80 for the first time since May.

U.S. crude inventories dropped by a far more than expected 5.3M barrels during the week ending Sep. 7, putting stockpiles ~3% below their five-year average for this time of year, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Also, analysts are concerned that the hurricane may cause disruptions to the flow of fuel through the Colonial Pipeline, which moves gasoline and diesel form Houston through states in the southeast, including the Carolinas, to Linden, N.J.

