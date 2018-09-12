FDA issues 1,300 warning letters to e-cig retailers

The FDA has sent a blizzard of warning letters (1,300) and fines to U.S. retailers who illegally sold e-cigarettes to minors. The violations were identified during an undercover "blitz" of brick-and-mortar and online stores this summer. The majority of products involved were Vuse, Blu, JUUL, MarkTen XL and Logic, comprising over 97% of the domestic e-cig market.

Calling youth use of electronic cigarettes an "epidemic," Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. also stated that the regulator will "revisit" its compliance policy that extended the dates for manufacturers of certain flavored e-cigs to submit marketing applications. It has asked five manufacturers to submit plans on how to reverse the trends in youth use or face a potential reconsideration of the extension dates.

The FDA says it continues to monitor retail businesses that sell tobacco products to ensure compliance with U.S. laws. Its efforts thus far include over 978K on-site inspections, the issuance of over 77K warning letters and initiation of almost 19K civil money penalty cases.

Selected tickers: (MO +7% )(BTI +6% )(TPB -5.7% )(OTCQB:GLLA)(OTCQX:IMBBY +3.2% )(OTC:AHII)

