Digital Realty adds two tech leaders to C-suite

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) has named two tech leaders to its executive suite, appointing Edward Diver as chief information officer and Michael Montoya its chief information security officer.

Diver will handle global IT operations, both internal and customer-facing. Montoya oversees the companywide information security technology and programs and will manage risks tied to confidentiality, integrity and availability.

Diver was most recently VP, Application Services and interim CIO at Blue Shield of California; he's also held leadership roles at Safeway, PeopleSoft and Novell.

Montoya was most recently chief cybersecurity officer at Microsoft and previously served as VP of Cloud and Managed Services at FireEye.