Apple's fall iPhone event (live updates)

Quick recap: Apple announced the expected three iPhone models with the also expected LCD model release delay. The Apple Watch gets new health features including the ability to sense falls. And still no word on the AirPower charging mat.

iPhone prices and dates: XR comes in three storage sizes starting at $749 with a delayed release (rumored due to production issues) schedule with preorders October 19 and shipment October 26. The XS comes in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB starting at $999 and the XS Max with the same storage starting at $1,099 with preorders starting Friday and shipping September 21.

Older iPhone prices: iPhone 7 starts at $499, iPhone 8 at $599.

iPhone XR: 6.1-inch edge-to-edge LCD screen with a new “Liquid Retina” display with 326 ppi and 1792x828, Face ID, and no Home button. Made of aerospace-grade aluminum with a more durable glass. Comes with the same TrueDepth camera features as this year’s premium models and there’s an updated single 12mp wide-angle camera on the back, which can do portrait mode. Battery life is 90 minutes longer than the iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone XS and Max: iPhone XS (“ten ess” not “excess”) is 5.8-inch Super Retina with OLED display, 2436x1125, 2.7M pixels, 458 ppi. Made of “surgical-grade stainless steel” with 60% greater dynamic colors than iPhone X. Colors: Gold, silver, space gray.

The 6.5-inch version is called the iPhone XS Max with 458 ppi, 2688x1242, 3M pixels.

*FaceID gets faster algorithms and Secure Enclave.

A12 bionic chip is the industry’s first 7nm chip and has 6.9B transistors. Specs: 4-core GPU, 6-core CPU, neural engine, GPU 50% faster than A11. Neural engine can handle 600B operations/second and the A12 can do 5T operations per second.

XS/Max camera updates: 12mp wide camera and 12mp telephoto camera, improved True Tone flash. Facial “landmarking” for better red eye reduction and portrait mode plus a new Smart HDR feature for better photos in difficult settings. Portrait modes also get improvements including bokeh quality.

Battery life for the XS lasts 30 minutes longer than the X and the Max up to 90 minutes longer. New tech DSDS (dual SIM dual standby) runs on software-backed eSIM tech and allows users to keep two phone numbers, use two different plans, and travel with a local plan.

Apple Watch: Cook says the Watch is the top-selling watch in the world, not just the smartwatch. Jeff Williams introduces the Series 4, which starts with a “stunning new display” with an over 30% larger screen. UI was redesigned with the larger screen in mind.

There’s a new Watch face with richer complications. You can add contacts to the face for quick contacts. Modular face updates with info from heart sensor, stocks, and activities. The Breathe app becomes a face for breathing reminders.

The speaker is redesigned to be louder and the microphone moves to the opposite side for clearer calls. The back is black ceramic and sapphire crystal for improved cellular reception.

S4 chip inside has a new dual-core 64-bit processor and new GPU for 2x faster performance.

Fitness and health: The accelerator and gyroscope power all-day activity racking and can identify swim strokes. The Series 4 can also detect a fall and delivers an alert that can initiate an emergency call automatically if you don’t move for over a minute.

Heart features: New heart-monitoring features include notification if the heart rate is too low, a warning of heart rhythm irregularities that seem tied to atrial fibrillation, and electrodes on the back of the Watch and the digital crown allow you to take an electrocardiogram.

Battery life still at 18 hours with six hours of outdoor workout time.

Pricing from $399 for GPS to $499 for cellular with orders opening Friday and shipping on September 21. Series 3 price drops to $279 starting today.

