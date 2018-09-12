Boeing +3% on possible China talks; CEO says 737 recovery 'taking hold'

Boeing (BA +2.7% ) leads all gainers on the Dow after saying it expects to deliver roughly as many 737 jetliners in September as it delivered in August, and WSJ reports the U.S. has reached out to China seeking a new round of trade talks.

“Our recovery actions are taking hold,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg said at a conference in California. “You’ll probably see September deliveries will be roughly where August was, maybe a little bit better... As we get into the fourth quarter, you will see deliveries getting above the 52 per month production rate."

Boeing’s August delivery of 48 narrowbody aircraft was an improvement from the 29 delivered in July as the company tries to rebound from a manufacturing bottleneck due to supplier delays.