Comcast's top Sky buyout offer open until Oct. 6

Comcast (CMCSA -0.8%) says that shareholders of the UK's Sky (SKYAY +0.9%) have until Oct. 6 to accept its buyout bid, and notes it's received valid acceptances for shares making up 0.29% of Sky so far.
That's up from the 0.21% reported in August.
The offer of £14.75/share is higher than that of rival suitor Fox (FOX -0.1%, FOXA) -- itself trying to wrap a transaction selling its media assets to Disney (NYSE:DIS) -- and has been recommended by Sky's independent directors.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox