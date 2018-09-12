Fox Nation updates talent roster with news-channel standbys

Fox Nation -- the streaming platform building off the highly rated Fox News brand (FOX -0.1% , FOXA -0.1% ) -- has settled its talent roster a bit with high-profile inclusions from the news channel.

The platform will have exclusive content from Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and Brit Hume as well as Fox & Friends co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy, among other hosts and contributors.

Fox Nation, meant to enhance the Fox News viewer experience, is set to launch in the fourth quarter.