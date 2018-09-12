RBC sees upside in packaged food sector

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) trades 2.2% higher after RBC analyst David Palmer raises the company up to number two on its ranking of packaged food stocks.

RBC warms up to Kraft following the 24% YTD share price decline pushed valuation to a more attractive level.

Palmer and team keep Conagra (CAG +1.1% ) as the top pick in the group due to its category exposure, synergy potential after the Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) deal and what it called "reasonable" valuation.

Also within the packaged food sector, price targets are bumped up on Kellogg (K +1.2% ) and Hershey (HSY +1.6% ). General Mills (GIS +1.6% ), TreeHouse Foods (THS +1.4% ) and Flower Foods (FLO +1.1% ) are all perky on the day amid the RBC attention on food sector valuations and revenue improvement potential

Sources: Bloomberg, CNBC

