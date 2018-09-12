Apple suppliers to watch during the fall event

Suppliers that could move on news from Apple's iPhone launch event: Broadcom (AVGO -1.7%), Cirrus Logic (CRUS +0.4%), Finisar (FNSR -0.4%), II-VI (IIVI +0.6%), Lumentum (LITE -1.6%), Qorvo (QRVO -1.4%), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS -2.2%), STMicroelectronics (STM -3.1%), Universal Display (OLED -0.9%), TSMC (TSM -1.2%), Dolby (DLB +0.3%).
