Armstrong exits Verizon as Gowrappan becomes Oath CEO

Tim Armstrong is officially out as CEO of Oath, the media-brand rollup at Verizon (VZ +0.6% ).

The company says on Oct. 1, K. Guru Gowrappan will take that job, running the former AOL/Yahoo properties.

Gowrappan will report to CEO Hans Vestberg. Armstrong will help transition as a strategic adviser for the rest of the year, reporting to Chairman Lowell McAdam.

Gowrappan has been president and COO at Oath; he previously worked as global managing director at Alibaba.

