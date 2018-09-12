New Gold reportedly exploring sale, shares +25%

New Gold (NGD +25.8% ) surges following a Reuters report that it is exploring a sale and is working with investment bank BMO Capital Markets to help find a buyer and evaluate other options.

NGD could divest specific mines if an outright sale does not materialize, according to the report, which notes the New Afton mine in British Columbia and Mesquite mine in California may be appealing on a standalone basis.

NGD has struggled to hit production targets at its flagship Rainy River mine in Ontario, which could make it harder to pull off a sale since any buyer must be comfortable with the mine’s operational problems as well as company debt.