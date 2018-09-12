Heavyweight Tesla investor chimes in

One of Tesla's (TSLA +3.3% ) largest institutional investors has spoken to Reuters about some of the latest developments at the EV automaker.

Baillie Gifford confirms that it talked to the SEC in August about Elon Musk's plan to take the company private and concedes that Musk needs some assistance in the C-Suite.

"He needs help, and I mean that psychologically as much as practically," says asset manager Baillie Gifford’s James Anderson (fund manager of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust).

Anderson says Musk is "getting there" on the concept of bringing in managerial help, which could include adding a chief operating officer position at the company.

On the subject of Musk's use of Twitter for communication about Tesla, Anderson says he told the exec that it wasn't a great thing.

Baillie held 13.17M shares of Tesla at the end of Q1, giving it a voice in the room.