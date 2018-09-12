Deutsche Bank urges Buy on Vodafone ahead of presentation

Vodafone's (VOD +0.4% ) new CEO is set to give a company presentation later this week, and Deutsche Bank is recommending a Buy ahead of that talk.

Nick Read "should strike a reassuring tone (reiteration of guidance, cost focus) at sector conference later this week," says analyst Robert Grindle, who thinks the stock's decline this year is overdone with improvement in markets like the UK and Germany. (h/t Bloomberg)

Vodafone is set to present at Goldman Sachs' Communacopia conference Thursday morning.