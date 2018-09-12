Seadrill ready to make deals amid rig market consolidation, CEO says

Seadrill (SDRL +3.2% ) is higher after CEO Anton Dibowitz told Reuters in an interview that the company is poised to make acquisitions if opportunities arise, as higher energy prices may spark consolidation in the industry.

Competitor Transocean announced earlier this month that it would buy deepwater driller Ocean Rig for $2.7B, and “based on the number of conversations, I believe there will be more deals," Dibowitz said. "There is still a significant amount of fleet renewal that needs to happen among our competitors."

Dibowitz also says SDRL has "a history of doing transactions, and we are certainly not going to sit on our hands."