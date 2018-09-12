Sprint unveils latest iteration of Magic Box

Sprint (S +3.5% ) is making its small cell a bit smaller.

The company's rolling out its business-focused Magic Box Generation 3, which is set to be faster and more powerful along with the reduced size.

It starts up quicker, Sprint says, and offers speeds up to 25% faster than the last model.

In tech specs, it's LTE Advanced-capable and uses 4x4 MIMO, higher order modulation (256QAM) and three-carrier aggregation in Sprint's licensed spectrum. It also has Wi-Fi backhaul so it can work with a Wi-Fi connection if wireless coverage isn't available.

The new box will be available later this year. More than 260,000 Magic Boxes have been distributed in more than 200 cities since a May 2017 launch.