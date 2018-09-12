Reuters: Deutsche Bank weighs overhaul that could make deals easier

Deutsche Bank (DB -0.6% ) is considering an overhaul that would create a holding company structure, a move that loosen the bond between its retail and investment banks and perhaps make it easier to merge some or all of the group with rivals, Reuters reports.

The structure, which would act as an umbrella over separate entities including its investment and retail banks, would see DB following the example of U.S. rivals including Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase.

As DB’s fortunes have declined, speculation of a possible merger has risen, and DB’s cross-town rival Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF, OTCPK:CRZBY) is seen as the most likely candidate.

Separately, China's sovereign wealth fund reportedly is among large investors interested in buying shares in DB from China's HNA Group, one of DB’s largest shareholders who is planning to unload its entire 7.6% stake in the German bank.