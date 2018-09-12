Duke Energy expects up to 3M power outages from Hurricane Florence

Duke Energy (DUK -0.7% ) says its meteorologists estimate 1M-3M power outages to its customers in North Carolina and South Carolina from Hurricane Florence.

DUK says more than 20K people are in place to restore power - its largest-ever resource mobilization - including workers from the company's midwest and Florida operations and resources coming from other utilities to help.

The hurricane is headed straight for DUK’s Brunswick nuclear plant on North Carolina’s southern coast; the company expects to shut the 1,870 MW two hours before tropical storm-force winds reach the facility, which could happen as early as Thursday morning.

The boiling water reactors used at Brunswick are similar to ones that melted down at the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan in 2011, and have "a particular vulnerability to flooding," according to Edwin Lyman of the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“We don’t expect any impact from the storm surge,” says a DUK spokesperson. “We’ve been through many hurricanes since operations began in 1975.”

Florence was downgraded this afternoon to a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds.