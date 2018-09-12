Veru nearing launch of study on VERU-111 in treatment-resistant prostate cancer; investors unmoved, shares down 14%

Thinly traded nano cap Veru (VERU -14.1% ) is down on more than a 5x surge in volume despite its announcement that the FDA has agreed with its plans for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating oral chemo agent VERU-111 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have become resistant to or have failed to respond adequately to Johnson & Johnson's ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate) or Pfizer's XTANDI (enzalutamide).

The company plans to file an IND and commence the open-label study by year-end. Preliminary data should be available in Q1 2019.