Report: Insurers should brace for up to $20B in losses from Florence

U.S. insurers are bracing for $15B-$20B in losses, according to a report from risk modeling firm RMS, as Hurricane Florence barrels toward the Carolinas.

Losses from Florence could be on par with those from two previous storms that slammed the area, RMS says: Hurricane Hazel, which caused $15B in losses in 1954, and Hurricane Hugo, which caused $20B in 1989.

Liberty Mutual and Nationwide Mutual - which are not publicly traded - write the most commercial property insurance coverage in North and South Carolina, according to Moody’s; other top commercial property insurers in the region include Travelers (TRV -0.6% ), Chubb (CB -0.5% ) and a U.S. subsidiary of Zurich Insurance (OTCQX:ZURVY, OTCQX:ZFSVF).