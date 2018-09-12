Huntington Ingalls started at Buy as pure play defense stock, Buckingham says
Sep. 12, 2018 3:57 PM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)HIIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Huntington Ingalls (HII +0.8%) is higher after Buckingham Research initiates shares with a Buy rating and a $297 price target, calling the stock a pure play on the defense sector with an "underappreciated story" in which investors should take advantage.
- HII stands out among its defense peers, as it boasts a small number of very large contracts with the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard as opposed to a mix of large and small programs at other companies, Buckingham says.
- HII's leadership position makes it a prime candidate to benefit from heightened global tensions, and the Trump administration appears to be focused on building a bigger and better Navy force, the firm says.