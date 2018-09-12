Progenics Pharma shares halted pending news

Nasdaq has suspended trading in Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) pending the release of news.

Update: A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its SPECT/CT imaging agent for visualizing prostate cancer failed the sensitivity endpoint. Specifically, sensitivity was 47 - 51%, below the protocol's required lower limit of 60%. The specificity objective was met.

CEO Mark Baker says, “These top line Phase 3 results of 1404 are inconsistent with the prior Phase 2 data, which showed significantly higher sensitivity rates. We are currently conducting a thorough analysis of the full data set to understand the factors that may have contributed to this outcome and determine the appropriate development path for this novel agent in patients with low-grade prostate cancer. We plan to complete this review in the next quarter.”

Shares will resume trading at 4:30 pm ET.