Dominion did not violate Clean Water Act, appeals court rules

Dominion Energy's (D) discharge of arsenic from a Virginia coal ash storage site through groundwater into surrounding waters does not violate the Clean Water Act, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rules in reversing a lower court ruling that the utility had violated the law.

The Sierra Club had sued Dominion, alleging that seepage of arsenic from the 3.4M tons of coal ash stored at the company's Chesapeake coal-fired power plant into the nearby Elizabeth River and Deep Creek violated the Clean Water Act's prohibition against the unauthorized discharge of a pollutant from a point source into navigable waters.

The appeals court ruled that "while arsenic from the coal ash stored on Dominion's site was found to have reached navigable waters... that simple causal link does not fulfill the Clean Water Act's requirement that the discharge be from a point source."