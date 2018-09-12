Tailored Brands -6% after sales miss

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) misses consensus estimates with its Q2 revenue tally.

Comparable sales were up across all the company's brands, ranging from +3.7% for the Moore's business to +1.0% for the Men's Warehouse business.

Retail segment gross margin fell 160 bps Y/Y, primarily due to the decrease in rental services revenue and deleveraging of occupancy costs as a percent of sales.

FY comparable sales forecast: "The company continues to expect comparable sales for Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank to be positive low-single-digits. The company is increasing its outlook for Moores comparable sales to be positive low-single-digits, up from flat-to-up slightly, and raising its outlook for K&G comparable sales to be flat-to-up slightly, up from flat-to-down slightly."

Shares of Tailored Brands are down 5.66% in AH trading.

