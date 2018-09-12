Pivotal Software -16.2% despite Q2 beats, upside FY guidance

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) plunges 16.2% aftermarket despite Q2 results that beat revenue and EPS estimates. Q3 guidance has upside revenue of $163M to $165M (consensus: $162.89M) and in-line EPS of -$0.09 to -$0.08 (consensus: -$0.09).

Upside FY19 guidance has revenue of $647M to $653M (consensus: $646.52M) and EPS of -$0.36 to -$0.34 (consensus: -$0.38).

Revenue breakdown: Subscriptions, $97.5M (consensus: $92.5M); Services, $66.9M (consensus: $65.6M).

Earnings call is at 5 PM with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Pivotal Software beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Sept. 12)