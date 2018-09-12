Matador Resources buys New Mexico acreage in oil and gas lease sale

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) says it acquired 8,400 net acres in New Mexico for $387M, or a weighted average cost of ~$46K/net acre, in the recent Bureau of Land Management's oil and gas lease sale.

MTDR estimates the acquired acreage should immediately add an incremental 16.3M boe, or 10%, in proved undeveloped reserves with a PV-10 of ~$135M to its total proved reserves base.

MTDR also believes most of the properties are conducive to drilling longer laterals of two miles or more, utilizing central facilities and multi-well pad development, which should reduce well costs and further improve well returns and economics.