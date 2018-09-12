SEC charges Ligand Pharma short seller with "short and distort" scheme

The SEC has charged hedge fund advisor Gregory Lemelson and Lemelson Capital Management LLC with illegally profiting from a "short and distort" scheme to drive down the price of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND), an effort that reportedly netted more than $1.3M in profits.

Mr. Lemelson allegedly made false statements that the company was on the verge of bankruptcy and its flagship hep C drug Promacta was going to be obsolete. He also cited a European doctor's negative view on Promacta without revealing that the physician was the largest investor in The Amvona Fund, which Mr. Lemelson shorted LGND on behalf of.

The SEC's complaints seeks the disgorgement of profits plus interest and monetary penalties.