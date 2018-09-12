Stocks finish flat despite proposed U.S.-China trade talks

Stocks struggled for direction, starting lower before pushing higher following reports that the U.S. was in the process of proposing a new round of trade talks with China in the near future but then pulling back to end little changed.

The technology (-0.5%) and financial (-0.9%) sectors, which together make up ~40% of the broader market, held back the S&P 500 despite gains from eight of its nine other groups, which were led by telecom services (+1.4%) and consumer staples (+1.3%).

Apple fell 1.2% after unveiling a trio of new iPhones - iPhone Xs ($999), iPhone Xs Max ($1,099) and iPhone Xr ($749) - at its annual product event, extending last year's high-end iPhone X line, and announced a new Apple Watch, the Series 4, that has better fitness tracking and new health features.

Also among techs, chipmakers sold off, with Micron sinking 4.3% after shares were downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman.

Elsewhere, October WTI crude oil extended Tuesday's rebound, +1.6% to $70.37/bbl, helped by the weekly EIA inventory report which showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 5.3M barrels last week.

U.S. Treasury prices ticked higher, pulling the benchmark 10-year yield down a basis point to 2.96% after hitting a one-month high yesterday.