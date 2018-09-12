Tech | On the Move | Earnings News

Impinj +28% on Q2 beats, upside guide; Audit Committee closes investigation

Impinj (NASDAQ:PIgains 27.8% on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with 16% Y/Y revenue drop. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue of $33M to $34M (consensus: $32.53M) and EPS of -$0.12 to -$0.17 (consensus: -$0.26).

The Audit Committee and independent counsel conducting the previously announced internal investigation have concluded that there was no credible evidence supporting the former employee’s complaint. 

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM Eastern tomorrow morning with a webcast available here

