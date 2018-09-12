Sports betting revenue soars in New Jersey

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reports the sports betting market in New Jersey took in $95.6M in wagers during August.

The sports betting tally was more than double the $40.7M brought in during July.

The regulator reported that casinos reported revenue of $9.2M during the month, although the hold total included bets on future events that could partially be paid back out on winning tickets.

September sports betting revenue is expected to be up significantly from August as NFL football and a full slate of college football games factors in.

Related stocks: MGM, OTCPK:WIMHY, DRAFT, OTCPK:WIMHF, CZR, SGMS, DUEL, OTCPK:EIHDF.