Verrica Pharma's lead candidate shows positive action in mid-stage molluscum study

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) announces positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing lead candidate VP-102, a drug-device combination containing a topical solution of cantharidin for the treatment of a contagious skin disease called molluscum contagiosum.

Systemic exposure was negligible. The median reduction in molluscum lesions (flesh-colored papules) was 98% from baseline. Half of the patients who completed the study experienced complete clearance of treatable lesions.

Enrollment in a Phase 3 study has been completed. Topline data are expected in Q1 2019.