Hologic Cynosure unit to be down $15M in FQ4 versus forecast

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) discloses that it expects FQ4 sales in its Cynosure business to be $15M below previous guidance to account for the suspension of marketing and sales of its TempSure Virtalia handpieces and single-use probes.

Overall, though, Hologic expects to meet its revenue guidance of $800M - 815M due to strength in other areas. Both EPS and non-GAAP EPS will be at the low end of guidance.

Shares are down a fraction after hours.

