RBC: Costs will be 3M overhang until quarterly results

Conglomerate 3M (NYSE:MMM) fell 2.4% today after its CFO commented on raw material cost headwinds facing the company this year, to the tune of hitting EPS by $0.10.

RBC says that's an overhang that will weigh on the stock until at least Oct. 23, when the company reports its Q3 earnings. Its valuation has a floor, though, says analyst Deane Dray: shares are trading at a 9% discount to peers on a 2019 P/E basis. (h/t Bloomberg)

Dray is still rating the stock Outperform with a price target of $234, now implying 13.2% upside.