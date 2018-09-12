Musk warns of delivery crush affecting Tesla response times

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) customers should expect longer lags in responsiveness, CEO Elon Musk says, as the company deals with its delivery crush.

Due to a large increase in vehicle delivery volume in North America, Tesla customers may experience longer response times," Musk says in a straightforward tweet. "Resolving this is our top priority.

Shares gained 4% on another newsy day for the automaker; in some choppy aftermarket trading, they're currently up 0.1% .

