Zions sheds 'big bank' label, removed from SIFI list

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) wins removal from the list of systemically important financial institutions by the Financial Stability Oversight Council, following plans to shed its bank holding company and simplify its structure.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the FSOC determined that "there is not a significant risk that Zions could pose a threat to financial stability."

The move to remove the designation, which followed preliminary approval by the council in July, could mark the beginning of a concerted effort by regulators to ease oversight of all but the largest banks.

A new law approved by Congress in May raised the threshold for labeling a bank as a systemically important financial institution to $250B in assets from $50B; Zions has ~$65B in assets.