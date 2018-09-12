BioPharmX appoints David S. Tierney as CEO

BioPharmX (NYSEMKT:BPMX) announced the appointment of David S. Tierney, M.D., as its CEO and Director to the board of directors. Anja Krammer continues to serve in her roles as president and corporate secretary for BioPharmX.

Prior to joining BioPharmX Dr. Tierney was president and CEO of Icon Bioscience, where he led a team that in 2018 received U.S. FDA approval of its New Drug Application for DEXYCU™ (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), a dropless, long-acting therapeutic for treating inflammation associated with cataract surgery.