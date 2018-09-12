Meredith laying off another 200, merging cooking titles

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) will lay off some 200 workers and merge cooking magazines as it continues to adjust its portfolio after digesting Time Inc. earlier this year.

That's part of an additional 1,000 job cuts that were to come this year after it laid off 200 in March. The latest move will leave Meredith with about 7,500 workers.

The publisher will combine Cooking Light and Eating Well into one publication it hopes is better positioned to compete with competitors like Food Network Magazine (Hearst and DISCA). Websites will continue to run separately, and other titles (Allrecipes, Rachael Ray Every Day and Food & Wine) are still on their own.