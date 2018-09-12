Hershey paying $420M for Pirate Brands snack line

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is plundering Pirate's Booty in a $420M deal.

The chocolate-making icon has entered a definitive deal with B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) to acquire the Pirate Brands snack line, including Pirate's Booty cheese puffs, Smart Puffs and Original Tings.

“We expect the full Pirate Brands portfolio to be a great fit for Hershey’s growing Amplify business which is targeted toward consumers who are looking for great-tasting snacks without compromise," says Hershey's chief growth officer, Mary Beth West.

The deal's expected to be accretive to Hershey growth targets due to a strong trajectory and solid margin structure, Hershey says.

The deal will cost $360M net of tax benefits; it'll be financed with cash on hand and short-term borrowings and should close in Q4.