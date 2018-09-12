Colonial Pipeline will not change fuel specs ahead of Hurricane Florence

Colonial Pipeline, which moves gasoline and diesel from Houston through the southeast to Linden, N.J., says it does not expect to take full advantage of a government waiver aimed at ensuring adequate fuel supplies to the region.

The EPA had waived federal regulations requiring the use of low-volatility conventional gasoline for fuel sold in areas of North and South Carolina in anticipation of potential fuel shortages, which would allow suppliers to ship off-season fuels if available.

But Colonial says shippers will not be able to deliver off-season CBOB fuel authorized by the waiver; the pipeline is moving summer-grade CBOB gasoline, and Colonial says off-season fall or winter barrels of the fuel would not get to areas affected by Hurricane Florence before the Sept. 15 waiver expires.

Colonial says it is operating normally and preparing for potential flooding and loss of power due to the hurricane.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, does not expect impact to gasoline and products supply to the northeast if Florence affects remote sections of the pipeline.

Colonial is the largest U.S. refined products system and is owned by Koch Industries, South Korea’s National Pension Service, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and others.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI