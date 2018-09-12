Report: Vora Capital builds Caesars stake to push for sale; shares +4.4%

Activist fund HG Vora Capital is quietly building up a stake in order to push Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) toward a sale of the company, the New York Post reports.

CZR has jumped 4.4% after hours, and gained 3% during the regular session today.

The hedge fund has amassed a 4.9% shareholding and joins in with growing shareholder discontent, and wants to see a sale of at least significant assets.

The report notes a belief that a lack of support of Mark Frissora (installed as CEO in 2015 by Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital) is keeping institutional investors from buying shares, weighing on the stock price.

Frissora's contract expires in February 2019; he had stepped down from Hertz Holdings in 2014 under pressure from Carl Icahn after that company reported accounting errors.