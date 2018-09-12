Reuters: ADM ramps up ethanol sales in Chicago, angering rivals

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) has sold unusually high volumes of ethanol into the Chicago market since late last year as export markets dried up, driving down prices in the Midwest and angering rivals, Reuters reports, citing traders and regulatory data.

ADM, a major ethanol producer, accounted for ~61% of the 9.5M barrels sold at the Chicago hub between November and August, which reportedly has sparked complaints from traders as ethanol futures prices traded on the Chicago Board of Trade late last month fell to $1.21/gallon, lowest in more than a decade.

In July, S&P Global Platts hosted an ethanol pricing methodology workshop in Houston at which senior traders from the largest U.S. ethanol trading shops expressed anger about ADM’s influence on the market, according to the report.

Platts says it is conducting ongoing discussions about evolving its pricing methodology, including feedback from the July conference.