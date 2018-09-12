CN Rail has moved 50% more crude so far in Q3, CFO says

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) has transported 50% more crude oil by rail so far during Q3 compared with the same period a year ago, and the company expects the amount to continue to grow, CFO Ghislain Houle says.

CNI, Canada’s largest railroad is locking in customers with multiyear contracts “at very favorable” rates, Houle told the Morgan Stanley Laguna conference today.

An expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline would have nearly tripled capacity on the existing line from Alberta to a port in the Vancouver area for export, but the doubts around the project have “added years to crude by rail,” the CFO said.

