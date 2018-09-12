SCANA's SCG&E warns of widespread outages from Hurricane Florence

SCANA's (SCG +0.4% ) South Carolina Electric & Gas warns Hurricane Florence will "bring dangerous winds and the potential for heavy rain and flooding across our service territory, which could result in significant power outages for our customers."

SCE&G says it plans to deploy 2,900 personnel to respond to anticipated widespread power outages following the hurricane.

The latest forecast anticipates the storm slamming into the coast near the North Carolina-South Carolina border and plowing through much of SCG&E's 22K sq. mile coverage area.