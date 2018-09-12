TerraForm Power +5% as Goldman upgrades, sees risks fading

TerraForm Power (TERP +4.7% ) pushes higher after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Neutral from Sell with an $11 price target, saying TERP’s regulatory, cash available for distribution and funding risks are fading.

Goldman analyst Brian Lee says regulatory risk around return reduction potential for TERP's Spanish assets has subsided, and the equity overhang to fund the Saeta acquisition is in the past.

“We see strong visibility to hit growth expectations under the larger platform including Saeta and a host of existing organic opportunities such as cost savings [and] repowering," Lee writes.