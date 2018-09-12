Corn price plunges following USDA WASDE report

Corn prices plunged 3.4%, or $0.12, to $3.54/bushel after the latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast production for the 2018-19 crop year at 14.827B bushels, up 241M bushels from last month's forecast on an increased yield outlook; if realized, the corn crop would be the second highest on record.

Record high yield estimates of 181 bushels/acre for corn harvested in the U.S. raised the production and ending stock levels vs. last month's estimates; the USDA foresees domestic stocks at the end of 2018-19, which closes Aug. 31, 2019, at 1.774B bushels, 90M bushels higher than last month's forecast although 228M bushels below its 2017-18 estimate of 2.002B bushels.

The season-average corn price received by producers is projected $0.10 lower with a midpoint of $3.50/bushel.

The U.S. 2018-19 wheat supply and demand estimates are unchanged from last month, with the average farm price range unchanged at the midpoint of $5.10/bushel; U.S. soybean output is projected at a record 4.693M bushels on a record yield forecast of 52.8 bushels/acre, with an average price down $0.30 at the midpoint to $8.60/bushel.

ETFs: DBA, CORN, WEAT, RJA, DAG, JJA, AGA, FUD, UAG, USAG, AGF, TAGS, ADZ